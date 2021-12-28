State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 13,852 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

