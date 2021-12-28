State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 24,052 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 718.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -404.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.