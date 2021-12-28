State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

