Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0521

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.06 million and $3,681.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

