Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$57.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.31.

STLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Stelco stock opened at C$38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$19.67 and a 12 month high of C$51.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

