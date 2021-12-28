Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.75

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

