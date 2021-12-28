Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,006 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

