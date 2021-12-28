Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35.

