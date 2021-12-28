Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

