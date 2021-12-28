Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $181,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $351.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.43 and a 200 day moving average of $353.49. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

