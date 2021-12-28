Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

