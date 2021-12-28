Strike (STRK) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Strike has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $38.72 or 0.00078661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $119.10 million and $2.60 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,177 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

