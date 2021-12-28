Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.25. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

