Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. Erasca Inc has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.