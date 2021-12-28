Strs Ohio Buys 600 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18,863.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 153,737 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.47 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

