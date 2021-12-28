Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 3,386,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Maiden by 1,262.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 670,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maiden by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 571,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Maiden by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 474,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

