Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Traeger alerts:

COOK stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. Traeger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.