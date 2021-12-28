Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.