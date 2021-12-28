Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

SPB stock opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.81.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

