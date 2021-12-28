SuperLauncher Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003957 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $8.46 million and $186,194.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,408,527 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

