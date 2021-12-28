Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,513. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.