Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.82.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.40 on Friday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

