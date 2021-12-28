Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TNDM opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 526.76 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,440 shares of company stock worth $14,031,169 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

