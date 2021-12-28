Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.89.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of TNDM opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 526.76 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,440 shares of company stock worth $14,031,169 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
