Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 526.76 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

