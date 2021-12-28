Tapmydata Trading Up 25.2% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $66.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00288196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003693 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

