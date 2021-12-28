Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

TGB stock remained flat at $$2.08 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,089. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

