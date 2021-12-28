TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $51.65

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.65, but opened at $55.24. TaskUs shares last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 10,563 shares trading hands.

TASK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.