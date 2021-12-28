Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $331.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.57. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

