TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,627,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,750,000 after buying an additional 132,183 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,212,000 after purchasing an additional 565,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

