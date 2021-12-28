Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TME. Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.