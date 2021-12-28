TENT Price Tops $0.0139 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $536,701.62 and approximately $128,548.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00320083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00134893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088266 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.