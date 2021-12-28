Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

TSLA traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $1,094.54. The stock had a trading volume of 248,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,565,291. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,052.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 353.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

