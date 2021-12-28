Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.