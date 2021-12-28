Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.56 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.51.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.