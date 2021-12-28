Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

