Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $297.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.94 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

