Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,045 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after buying an additional 179,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after buying an additional 125,379 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

