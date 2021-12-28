Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 651 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

