Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 88 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Medifast by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,764,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MED opened at $207.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.91. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

