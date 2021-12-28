The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Allstate by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Allstate by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

