The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 49.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

