The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $207.77. 139,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

