The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $772.40.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $512.21 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.44 and a 200-day moving average of $635.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.