The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK remained flat at $$97.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

