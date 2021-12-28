The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK remained flat at $$97.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $98.95.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
