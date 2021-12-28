The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.34% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $166,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

