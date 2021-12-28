The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of The New America High Income Fund worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

