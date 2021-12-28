The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 143.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 160.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 151.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.29. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

