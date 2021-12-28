The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.10. 267,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

