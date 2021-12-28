The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

