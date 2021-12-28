The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $637.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.35. York Water has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

